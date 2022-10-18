Iron Sisters Aotearoa - "We're mums, sisters, daughters..."

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts with a difference is inviting fellow riders to dress up, decorate their bikes and join them on a Halloween Mystery Ride to raise funds for the NZ Remembrance Army.

The group is Iron Sisters Aotearoa, and the difference is they are all women - or as they put it "like-minded women who enjoy a Sunday ride and trips away together".

Iron Sisters Aotearoa rider Joy Thompson says, "We're mums, partners, sisters and daughters and the hardest part of being women is that often kids and grandkids come first.

"Riding gives us a way to get out and about with our friends, it's therapeutic. Some people like to garden, some like to play sport, we like to ride.

"There's no competition, it doesn't matter what you ride, it's the camaraderie and the support. We ride to the ability of the least experienced rider, we support each other, have fun and get home safely."

Getting home safely has an even stronger meaning for these riders after the loss of one of their own.

Waipawa woman Robyn Peters, Joy's sister and a founder member of Iron Sisters Aotearoa, was riding in a charity motorcycle rally in February 2021 when she was involved in a crash on Napier's Marine Parade, which took her life.

An Auckland motorcyclist later pleaded guilty to careless use of a motor vehicle causing Robyn's death, as well as a charge of causing injury to his own pillion passenger.

"Because we lost Robyn, we have now partnered with Road Safe Hawke's Bay and ACC," Joy says.

"We've now been given the opportunity to help promote the Road Safe message, something our group holds dear. We share the core values of Road Safe Hawke's Bay and during our charity ride we will be encouraging riders to register for a Ride to Live training course.

"The first 10 people to register will win a free course and will also be in to win some awesome prizes."

The Halloween Mystery Ride is open to all motorcycle riders. It is an annual event held by the Iron Sisters and each year they support a different charity.

This year's charity is the NZ Remembrance Army, a volunteer-run trust that organises the restoration of graves of New Zealand's military veterans.

"We like the military link," Joy says.

"Our group was formed after some of us were invited to Military Brotherhood MMC NZ's annual Ink and Iron Show in Gisborne. We now have members from Napier to Central Hawke's Bay and we support the Ink and Iron Show every year.

"We took our name from the bikes we ride, our sisterhood and where we come from. Our emblem has the moko kauae representing the origins of our group, and the kowhai up the side like wings representing freedom and our journey."

The Halloween Mystery Ride is open to all motorcycle riders - male and female - and groups, and will be fully monitored with a car travelling ahead of the riders and monitors on intersections. There will be spot prizes and prizes for best costume and best decorated bike, all donated by supporting businesses.

The ride leaves from Carters Tyres, Omahu Rd Hastings, meet and register from 9am, ride out at 10.30am. The entry donation of $25 includes lunch.

For more information go to the Iron Sisters Aotearoa Facebook page : Iron Sisters Aotearoa