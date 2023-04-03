A scene from Murdered to Death, coming to Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s Playhouse Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Finding the usual TV drama a bit tense? Worked your way through all of Agatha Christie’s publications during lockdown? A star-studded whodunnit coming to the Playhouse Theatre in Hastings is full of twists and turns and side-splitting antics and could be just the ticket.

Set in the drawing room of a country house in the 1930s, Murdered to Death features a gathering of dysfunctional people who are renewing their acquaintance with the widowed owner, Mildred.

However, she is soon blasted to death and it’s up to the bungling Inspector Pratt to try and discover what the word “motive” means and unmask the killer.

Among the usual suspects are Bunting the Butler; Colonel Charles Craddock; a well-meaning local sleuth Miss Maple (who seems to attract murder wherever she goes); Elizabeth Hartley-Trumpington, a high-society debutante; Pierre, a French art dealer; the colonel’s wife Margaret; and the victim’s own niece Dorothy, who all get caught up in the hilarious antics that follow Mildred’s mysterious death.

The perfect recipe for uproarious fun and hysterical happenings, this superbly funny Agatha Christie-styled spoof will keep you guessing to the end.

Directed by Stephanie Drew and onstage at Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s Playhouse Theatre from April 13 to 22.

Tickets on sale now at iticket.