A look into the Tama Tūranga Huata room in the newly redeveloped Municipal Building at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

The legacy of Tama Huata has been celebrated with a public space in the newly redeveloped Municipal Building named after him.

Tama has been remembered for his leading role in Māori performing arts and cultural development.

Found on the ground floor, The Tama Tūranga Huata room will be used for community performing arts and exhibitions.

A formal blessing took place last week at a ceremony attended by members of Tama's whānau, among others.

The central figure in the renaissance of the Māori performing arts was also instrumental in creating many initiatives.

Tama was the push behind Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival, Māori Music Month and the Waiata Māori Awards.

Tama Huata at the Playhouse Theatre in Hastings during the 2012 graduation of Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu performing arts students. Photo / Glenn Taylor

In 1983, he founded the world-renowned Kahurangi Māori Dance Theatre company, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Te Waka Tapu o Takitimu, known as the Takitimu Performing Arts School.

He was also responsible for establishing the first degree programme in Māori performing arts.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst explained, "Tama, along with his father Canon Wi Te Tau Huata and the wider whānau, had contributed greatly to the vibrancy and promotion of the Hastings district."

"Along with Tama's many significant achievements, his father Wi composed our much-loved waiata Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi," Hazlehurst said.

In honour of his father, Tama's son, Ariki Huata, has designed a special cloak in the form of a window decal that adorns the Tama Tūranga Huata room.

Ariki Huata, son of Tama Huata, designed a beautiful cloak window decal to wrap around the Tama Tūranga Huata room. Photo / Supplied

Ariki explained he design represents Tama's mana and determination and denotes the space as being one of knowledge and warmth that everyone can engage with.

"It was a privilege to design this for Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, and I hope everyone who uses this space enjoys it," Ariki said.

The Hastings mayor said, "Not only have the HDC named and dedicated a public space to Tama, but they have also embedded the mauri and spiritual presence of Tama in this place as a guardian for all who enter and perform there."

"It's truly special that his legacy and presence lives on in such a visible way to inspire our rich and varied arts and performance community into the future."