A different version has Rongokako lying in exile down in the South Island/Te Waipounamu after coveting another man’s wife from Te Moana-a-Toitehuatahi/Bay of Plenty.

This version has Rongokako setting off from one of the islands in the Hawaiki group in search of a waka called Horouta. This waka was captained by Pāoa, or Pāwa (depending on the version of the story). Rongokako caught up with this waka at Ōhiwa, Aotearoa but instead of focusing on his objective, his attention turned to Pāoa’s wife.

Pāoa took umbrage at Rongokako and his advances towards his wife. Rongokako, although schooled in the art of taiaha, did not match the skills of Pāoa. Rongokako, in flight, jumped from Ōhiwa to Wharekahika/Hicks Bay on the east coast. From there he leapt to Whāngārā and Māhia, stepping over Te Matau-a-Māui waters to Te Kauwae-a-Māui/Cape Kidnappers then Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, and finally crossing Raukawa/Cook Strait, never to be seen again.

With the common ancestor Rongokako, there are two waka involved: Horouta and Takitimu, both of which also have different histories attached. Horouta was the waka of the Polynesian explorer Toi, captained by Pāoa.

The iwi descending from the Horouta waka include Rangitāne and Ngāi Tara of Te Kauwae-a-Māui/Cape Kidnappers, who predate Ngāti Kahungunu, as well as Ruapani of northern Hawke’s Bay. Additionally, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Hauiti, and Te Aitanga a Māhaki are iwi of the east coast that trace their lineage to Horouta.

In Te Matau-a-Māui, we say when Takitimu arrived, the captain, Tamatea (now Tamatea Arikinui), hopped off and made his home between Te Puke to Tauranga, with his present dwelling on top of Mauao Maunga in Tauranga.

In doing this, he gave captainship to Tahu, who sailed to Te Waipounamu and began the iwi Ngāi Tahu. However, Ngā Puhi’s version from Tai Tokerau/Northland says after Kahungunu (Rongokako’s grandson) was born and bred in Ngā Puhi, he carved the second Takitimu waka and sailed off in pursuit of his father and exploration.

When arriving at Whāngārā just east of Gisborne, Kahungunu gave the waka Takitimu to Tahu. This was due to the amorous nature of Tahu with his older brother Porourangi’s widow, Hamoterangi. The people of Whāngārā attempted to kill Tahu for his forwardness. However, Tahu escaped with Hamoterangi to Te Waipounamu and began Ngāi Tahu. The people who descend from Porourangi, Ngāti Pōrou at the top of the East Cape, also hold the same version as Ngā Puhi.

The Kuru Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu exhibition at MTG shares the Takitimu pūrākau from the north of Te Ika-a-Māui down to the east coast with Kahungunu.

Come in and have a look. It’s very, very interesting.