MTG’s ceramics collection a spring celebration: Laura Vodanovich

I particularly enjoyed seeing the beautiful Baye Riddell work we hold, bringing back lovely memories of my time in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Gisborne. There are so many treasures that I will need to spend some time in the gallery in order to take it all in and fully appreciate the content of the exhibition.

Another change heading our way is the British and Irish Film Festival, which opens on October 30 at the Century Theatre here at the museum. While we eagerly await the programme, I’m already hearing whispers of something really special with the films in this offering.

The New Zealand International Film Festival was a huge success this year, so we’re eagerly anticipating what the British and Irish Film Festival will bring.

Life is also about to drastically change for our collections team, with the date for moving the collection looming ever closer.

This will be a massive and demanding project for the team but they are a really talented bunch and I have complete confidence they will do a great job.

They have spent months preparing the collection, repacking everything to fit the new space and ways of storing, such as attaching hangers to paintings so they can be hung on painting racks in the new store, instead of being stored in crates as they have been.

The team have also been training to operate the new specialised access equipment, which required them gaining licences and passing certification. This will allow them to safely retrieve objects, some of which will be stored up to 4m high.

Careful planning has gone into determining each item’s new location. With 90,000 objects all having different storage needs, this has been a complicated exercise. Be assured these treasures will be handled with the love and care they deserve during the move and we are excited about settling the collection into its new home.

Meanwhile, I’m trying to blow away my cobwebs and create space for thinking ahead, post-collection move, and to the opening of the new store.

Spring is a time for new ideas, change, inspiration and optimism for the days ahead, and I for one am diving into it with vim and vigour.