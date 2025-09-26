Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

MTG’s ceramics collection a spring celebration: Laura Vodanovich

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Teapot, 1991, glazed stoneware by Gaeleen Morley. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, 92/16

Teapot, 1991, glazed stoneware by Gaeleen Morley. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, 92/16

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director

Change is in the air, I can see it in the flowers appearing in my little garden where the petunias have bloomed, the rain and wind clearing the air, and the joy of warmer days ahead.

Changes are afoot at the museum too. We farewelled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save