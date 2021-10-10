Movies at the Regent, Pahiatua

No Time to Die. It's Daniel Craig's last outing as Agent 007.

This month, there's lots to see at The Regent Cinema in Pahiatua. We soon conclude our seasons of Jungle Cruise and the limited engagement of Tunka Tunka, the Punjabi film starring singer Hardeep Grewal in his debut role. Catch them before they're gone.

■ We've just started our season of Eiffel, the fantastic true story of Gustave Eiffel and his iconic tower. The story begins when the French government begs him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair. Eiffel, however, simply wants to design the Parisian subway system. Everything changes when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. The rest is history. The film plays through 20 October.

■ The children's film Boss Baby 2: Family Business, featuring the voice talents of Alec Baldwin, Amy Sedaris, and Jeff Goldblum, plays afternoon shows throughout the school holiday.

■ Then on October 22, the movie we've all been waiting for: No Time to Die. It's Daniel Craig's last outing as Agent 007, and the reviews all around are glowing. In the film, James Bond has left MI6 and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old CIA mate Felix Leiter turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

■ Tararua Cinematheque wraps up the month with a classic Halloween creature double feature, Frankenstein (1931) and The Invisible Man (1933). Both films were directed by James Whale, and a brief history of the filmmaker and his work will be given on the night. The show begins with ads from the 1960s Tararua District followed by an original, animated overture created just for this programme. The doors open on October 31 at 6:30, and the films begin at 7pm. The runtime is 141min total, and there will be an intermission between features.

Visit our website, www.RegentUpstairs.com for more info and showtimes.