The Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter returns to base at Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings with a woman injured in a Te Mata Peak mountain bike accident on Easter Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter returns to base at Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings with a woman injured in a Te Mata Peak mountain bike accident on Easter Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A mountain biker airlifted off Te Mata Peak was one of several emergency callouts on a busy Easter Monday.

Firefighters alone had nine callouts between 5pm and midnight on Easter Monday.

About 5.30pm, emergency services including a rescue helicopter were called to a serious single-vehicle crash in Wairoa on State Highway 2.

One person had to be helped out of the vehicle by fire services before being flown to hospital.

"We responded one ambulance and one helicopter to the scene," a St John ambulance spokeswoman said.

"We assessed, treated and transported one patient with serious injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital via helicopter and one patient with moderate injuries to Wairoa Hospital via ambulance."

An hour later, firefighters rushed to a blaze inside a bedroom at a home on SH2 in Otane, in Central Hawke's Bay, about 6.30pm.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said it appeared to be out upon arrival and there were fortunately no injuries from the fire.

Later in the night, about 8.30pm, a ute rolled on SH2 in Putorino north of Napier.

Both occupants avoided any serious injuries and an ambulance was not required.

Other call-outs included power lines arcing in Havelock North, a stove fire in Hastings which was out on arrival, routine medical events, and false alarms.

Those incidents followed the Hawke's Bay rescue helicopter being called to Te Mata Peak late on Monday morning to help an injured mountain biker, who was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Service general manager Ian Wilmot said a paramedic had to be lowered to the patient, who was then winched to safety and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

The woman, understood to be aged in her 40s, was admitted to intensive care in a serious condition but was transferred to a ward in a stable condition on Tuesday, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board reported.