Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Most of Napier’s displaced Victoria Masonic Flats tenants find new home

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The Victoria Masonic Flats off Morris Spence Ave, Onekawa, from where residents are being moved pending demolition and rebuilding of the village. Photo / Doug Laing.

The Victoria Masonic Flats off Morris Spence Ave, Onekawa, from where residents are being moved pending demolition and rebuilding of the village. Photo / Doug Laing.

Almost 80% of tenants forced out of their ageing Napier village amid plans for a rebuild have found new accommodation in less than half the 90 days notice they were given at the end of April.

The remaining mainly over 65-year-old residents of Napier’s Victoria Masonic , off Morris Spence Ave, Onekawa, were told on April 29 that most of the accommodation would not meet healthy homes standards and a decision had been made to rebuild rather than renovate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today