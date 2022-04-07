Morning crash closes Wairoa-Gisborne road

The main road between Wairoa and Gisborne has been closed today by a crash near thermal pools attraction the Morere Hot Springs. Photo NZME

Fire and Emergency NZ reported two "small trucks" had collided about 8.30am on State Highway 2 near the intersection with Tunanui Rd, almost 50km northwest by road from Wairoa.

No one was reported to have been trapped in either vehicle but crews from the Wairoa and Nuhaka volunteer brigades had prepared a site for a rescue helicopter and was thought two people had eceived moderae to serious injuries.

The rescue crews were understood to have left the scene by 10.45am but two tow trucks were reported to be clearing the vehicles with the road still closed more than three hours after the crash.

State highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA said there was no suitable detour.