Today, they’re down to one per shift and in desperate need of recruits.

The job itself is simple, but deeply meaningful, Flowers says.

Volunteers help nurses with simple tasks, making beds, assisting with name wristbands, handing out sandwiches and cups of tea. Most importantly, they sit and listen.

“Especially the elderly, who need support. We can hold their hand and chat about the old days when they were younger, and they tend to forget about the problem that they’re in there for,” Flowers says.

It was her own health scare that brought her to St John in the first place.

After needing emergency care and a flight to Wellington for a pacemaker, Flowers wanted to do something in return.

“They were so good to me ... I said to my husband, I wanted to do something just to give back.”

So, she turned up at the St John office in Hastings and never looked back.

“The lady in the office said, ‘You’re the perfect person for what I want’, because I’ve got quite an outgoing personality and I love people.”

As national volunteer week is marked across the country, Flowers hopes more people will consider putting their hands up.

“It’s the most rewarding thing. It truly is,” she says.

FED volunteers commit to four hours a week or fortnight, with rosters set in advance. No qualifications are needed, and full training is provided.

To learn more about becoming a Friend of the Emergency Department, visit stjohn.org.nz or email the Hospital Volunteer team at hospitalvolunteers@stjohn.org.nz.