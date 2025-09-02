Advertisement
Māori wards: 1000 signs in support put on fences as Hawke’s Bay campaign goes nationwide

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

A Hawke’s Bay campaign which started by hand-making heart-shaped signs supporting Māori wards has put about 1000 on fences around the region.

Napier man Neill Gordon, co-ordinator of the For Wards Hawke’s Bay campaign, said he didn’t realise the scale of how many people would want one.

“When people started

