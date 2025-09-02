Māori wards: 1000 signs in support put on fences as Hawke’s Bay campaign goes nationwide

A Hawke’s Bay campaign which started by hand-making heart-shaped signs supporting Māori wards has put about 1000 on fences around the region.

Napier man Neill Gordon, co-ordinator of the For Wards Hawke’s Bay campaign, said he didn’t realise the scale of how many people would want one.

“When people started asking how much it would be for the hearts by the hundred, my wife spat the dummy and said we’d have to have them commercially printed.”

Gordon said the love for the signs has now gone nationwide, with hearts shipped or the artwork shared with Gisborne, Taranaki, Tauranga, Thames, Waikato, Feilding, Palmerston North and Nelson.

“It’s a hell of a problem to have, but we’ve just been swamped by a tsunami of aroha.