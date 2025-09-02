“There have even been complaints about the signs - from people who’ve seen them everywhere and are unhappy they don’t yet have one themselves.”
Gordon said people were offering a koha for the signs, which meant they had been able to print more.
Māori wards and constituencies in local government are the equivalent of Māori electorates, or seats, in central government.
Their purpose is to provide specific democratic representation for Māori who otherwise may not have a voice in government.
Only those on the Māori Parliamentary electoral roll can vote for candidates standing in the Māori wards and constituencies, but anyone can stand as a councillor in a Māori ward.
A referendum on the future of Māori wards is happening alongside local council elections; voting papers are being sent out from September 9 and voting closes on October 11.
“It’s one-person one-vote, costs us nothing and means better decisions for everyone,” Gordon said of Māori wards.
“Fundamentally, democracy is about fair representation, inclusion, not exclusion, and Māori wards bring us together around the council table.”
The group has organised a public meeting called Let’s Talk Māori Wards at St Columba’s church, Taradale on Thursday September 11 from 7pm to 9pm.
Speakers will include Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Hawke’s Bay regional councillor Neil Kirton and Hastings councillor Heather Te Au-Skipworth.