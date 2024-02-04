Kiingi Tūheitia addressing the crowd at Tūrangawaewe Marae during a national hui. Photo / Adam Pearse

2024 is barely a month old and already it has been a busy year for Te Ao Māori.

It began with the Hui ā Motu at Tūrangawaewae before rolling into the annual celebrations at Rātana Pā, then of course there’s Waitangi Day, one that is already expected to be among the most attended in the event’s history.

But the wānanga is unlikely to end there. At the Hui ā Motu Kīngi Tuheitia called for further hui beyond Waitangi in Te Waipounamu and Te Tai Rāwhiti. As our Rangitāne whānau who attended the Hui ā Motu can attest, the kōrero that began there is far too big for just one day.

Kīngi Tuheitia’s invitation was extended to iwi from around the motu to come and discuss issues affecting us as Māori. He offered his marae Tūrangawaewae as the venue, reflecting the magnitude and importance of the hui.

For Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Ruarangi it was appropriate that we accepted his invitation, as did most iwi, including non-Māori, with more than 10,000 people in attendance. We went to discuss issues that affect us, both as Māori and as hapū and iwi members. It was a positive and proactive hui. We went to support and endorse the kōrero of the other iwi, of our leaders, of our rangatahi, to state that Māori be involved in decision-making that is vital to our wellbeing as Rangitāne.

For Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Ruarangi we continue to be strong advocates of our community and actively involved in areas that directly impact on our lives and the lives of our children and mokopuna.

For more than four decades we have been involved in initiatives for the improvement of the wellbeing, health and education of our people, and others, who choose to participate in a Kaupapa Māori, Kaupapa Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Ruarangi framework. An additional benefit has been employment, for both Māori and non-Māori, much-needed jobs and income in a small rural community. Combined, the three entities of Rangitāne, Te Kete Hauora, Te Whare Taiao and Te Tahua are one of the larger employers within the district.

In education, it has included the establishment of kōhanga reo within the district. Then from the kōhanga reo movement, the establishment of a Kura Kaupapa Māori, where learning is done in te reo Māori. Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua is more than 30 years old, with students from Year 1-13 both kura tahi and wharekura. These are examples of Māori initiatives and Māori decision-making. This and similar Kura Kaupapa Māori contributions to our nation are immense.

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne operates within a Kaupapa Māori framework that encompasses a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. They welcome anyone and everyone who would like to access their services. An example of iwi involvement in the decision-making and solutions to improve our health statistics.

Māori health statistics are an example of the New Zealand health system that has failed Māori to date. Life expectancy for Māori is seven years younger on average than non-Māori. It is not acceptable that these discrepancies between Māori and non-Māori exist today in the 21st century.

These are only two examples of the work being done within our community, for our community. Other work includes working to improve our land, rivers and streams to ensure that we pass on a healthier environment for each upcoming generation.

These are the issues discussed at Tūrangawaewae, Rātana, and will be on the agenda at the upcoming Waitangi celebrations. These are issues that not only Rangitāne face but all iwi and New Zealanders; education for their children that reflects parents’ philosophy and beliefs, improved health for all New Zealanders and ensuring we are caring for Papatūānuku (the Earth Mother).