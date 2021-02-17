More jet ski thefts in Hawke's Bay prompt police appeal

Police appeal for information following another jet ski theft in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for information following another jet ski theft in Hawke's Bay.

Two jet skis on a trailer were stolen from an address on Munroe St, Napier, between 11am on February 15 and 12pm on February 16.

Police said the jet skis were orange and black Seadoo Trixx models - one three person and one two person.

The trailer is a galvanised tandem trailer purchased in 2020.

"If anyone has seen these jet skis, or has any information which may assist police in finding them, please phone Police on 105 and quote file 210216/1118," a police spokeswoman said.

The theft is part of what is becoming a spate of jet ski thefts across Napier and Hastings.

A white and grey Seadoo jet ski was reported stolen from a property on Main North Rd in Bay View about 4pm on January 18.

Following this, a pair of yellow and black Seadoo jet skis were reported stolen from a property on Fenwick St in Mayfair, Hastings, about 6.30am on February 8.

Police are urging anybody who may have seen any of the jet skis or has information about their whereabouts to contact police 105.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file numbers.