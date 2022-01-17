More clinics to offer Covid jab to kids to meet demand in Hawke's Bay: DHB

Ruby Cross, 11, receiving her first Covid jab in Flaxmere from vaccine administrator Heather Nicholson. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board says more opportunities will be available in the coming days for children aged between 5 and 11 to get vaccinated, after high demand and a lack of available clinics.

Children aged between 5 and 11 became eligible to get the paediatric Pfizer vaccine on Monday and a nationwide rollout has begun.

However, when Hawke's Bay Today checked the bookmyvaccine website today, no clinics were listed in Central Hawke's Bay apart from Dannevirke for children in that age group to get the jab.

"The DHB is aware of the demand and more clinics will come on stream via Bookmyvaccine as providers open up more slots," a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said.

"Some planned clinics are either full or slots are yet to go live via bookmyvaccine.

"The DHB is keeping an eye on this and will inform communities as more options become live on the central booking system."

The DHB confirmed Unichem Waipukurau Pharmacy was offering the vaccine to children between Monday and Thursday from 10am to noon and 2pm to 5pm but people must phone the pharmacy on (06) 858 8060 to book.

The pharmacy confirmed they were booked until February but invited people to book anyway.

Hastings girl Ruby Cross, 11, was among the first children under the age of 12 in Hawke's Bay to get the paediatric Pfizer vaccine yesterday.

Ruby Cross and vaccine administrator Heather Nicholson, of Totara Health. Photo / Warren Buckland

"When we were next [in line] I started to get nervous," she said, about her trip to the drive-through clinic at Totara Health Flaxmere.

"But I did not really feel it.

"If I had to explain what it felt like, I would say it feels like a little bit of a pinch."

Ruby, who starts at Heretaunga Intermediate this year, said she was glad it was over.

"I didn't really want to go [on Monday] but at the same time I knew if I didn't go I would not be able to go on school field trips and things like that, and I wanted to get it over and done with."

She woke up feeling fine the day after her injection.

The jab is not compulsory and is being offered free to help protect against Covid 19.

Experts say the vaccine is extremely safe for children and helps protect against severe outcomes from the virus.

The Covid 19 vaccine used for tamariki has a lower dose and smaller volume than the adult vaccine and is administered using a smaller needle.

A child needs to get two doses of the vaccine, usually given at least eight weeks apart.

Ruby's mum Paula Whitelegge said she called Totara Health on Monday, the first day of the rollout for children aged 5 to 11, and they said to come to their drive-through clinic at Flaxmere.

She said a lot of families with children looked like they were getting the injection and some cars had up to five kids all getting the jab.

Find out which clinics offer the paediatric Pfizer vaccine at bookmyvaccine.nz.