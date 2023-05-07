The fence faces a playground just a few metres away. Photo / NZME

A playground in a residential area of Napier has a new addition. But it’s not a swing or a slide.

A fence which borders Fitzgerald Place Reserve and is a few metres from the reserve’s playground was recently painted in Mongrel Mob signage and colours.

The mural is a fresh addition to the Maraenui property, understood to be a gang pad, which has for years hung a distinctive sign of a patch from its second-storey balcony.

Napier City Council maintains the park, which also borders Percy Spiller Ave, but a spokesperson said the fence was on private property.

The fence in 2019. Photo / Google Maps

As such, the council would not be taking action to remove any of the signage which faces the playground, such as painting over it.

“The fence is on private land and doesn’t belong to NCC,” a council spokesperson said.

The signage is metres-long and highly visible to anyone visiting the reserve. The park includes a playground and basketball courts.