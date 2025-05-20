Despite Cape Sanctuary already having more than 40 pukupuku, those birds were all related, which made for less genetic variation. Ledington said the translocation of kiwi from Zealandia would introduce new genetics to the Cape Sanctuary population.

She said Zealandia was proud to be in a position to support other pukupuku populations in New Zealand – and during their time at Zealandia, the birds had inspired thousands of people to care about the rare species.

The kiwi were carefully collected from Zealandia in accordance with Ngāti Toa and Taranaki Whānui tikanga, screened for diseases and fitted with locator transmitters.

They were released into their new home that same day.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira representative and Karori Sanctuary trust board chair, Russell Spratt, said translocations were conservation milestones that reinforced the cultural and spiritual connections between Ngāti Toa, Kāpiti Island and broader conservation efforts.

He said Ngāti Toa Rangatira was proud of the role Kāpiti Island played in the revival of the bird from near extinction.

Terese McLeod, Taranaki Whānui representative and Zealandia’s lead ranger for bicultural engagement, said the birds played “an honourable role for te taiao [the environment] across Aotearoa”.

“Taranaki Whānui are honoured to support and witness the whakakāinga anō [rehousing] of kiwi pukupuku from the sanctuary,” she said.

Hariata Dawn Bennett, the cultural liaison for Cape Sanctuary, Ngāti Mihiroa, called it “a momentous moment for Ngāti Mihiroa and the Cape Sanctuary”.

“It was the moemoea led by the late Hariata Te Ruru Akonga Mohi Baker to receive these kiwi pukupuku. We honour this dream and duty to devotedly care for these taonga.”

– RNZ