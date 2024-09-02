Families set off in pursuit of three different critters and found possums plentiful but hares a little more challenging for the average weight competition.

Treasurer Tessa Taurima was busy inside the big tent during weigh-in, and said it was about bringing the people back to the marae, their main goal since coming on as marae trustees.

She acknowledged generous support from many organisations including the meat gifted by Ngāti Pahauwera Development Trust for the barbecue and loan of two gazebos and district-wide sponsorship from businesses for the prize table with spot prizes too.

A hangi was the finishing touch at 4pm, following 50 venison burgers, seven loaves of bread for the sausage sizzle, hot chips, and three fast food chefs preparing and serving the hunger busters all afternoon.

Leading the competition for most of the afternoon with her Awamate boar, Sophie Geary finished second.

Pig hunt organiser, boar weigh-master, and MC Gerald Taurima said it was also about supporting the whānau enjoying catching things.

“When we took on the children events, that’s when the numbers picked up.

“With my nieces and nephews, we were up until 2am this morning hunting for possums and hare and we came back with three possums.

Emmy Thornton with her trio of wild animals won the average weight competition for hare, turkey and possum.

“A lot of people struggled to find the hare and you needed a possum, turkey and a hare to enter the average weight.”

Other junior categories were catching the heaviest possum, hare or turkey or a goat head with the widest point to point.

Taurima said they would need a bigger team and more scaffolding to include deer in the hunting comp.

The heaviest possum place-getters at Mohaka Marae on Sunday, left, Jack Swann, Felix Verner and Awa Swann.

By early afternoon on Sunday there were 9kg turkeys, possums, hare and goat heads labelled and weighed, and a large gathering of supporters and hunters, catching up and sharing their stories before prize giving or keeping an eye on the game arriving.

A 60.7kg pig from Te Karaka caught by Shaun Light, topped Sophie Geary’s 57.6kg boar caught at midnight on Saturday on her Aramawha Farm at Awamate for first prize in the boar section.

While the year 12 Woodford House student was making the most of a long weekend at home in Wairoa, others had a long trip home with their boar packed with ice or wild fare destined for the freezer or the hinaki and a host of new food gathering memories and flash bush gear, if they were prize winners.

Results:

Heaviest boar: Shaun Light, 60.7kg 1; Sophie Geary, 57.6kg 2; Shannon Wharehinga, 54.9kg 3.

Heaviest turkey: Kian Te Kahika 1, Paddy Te Kahika 2, Felix Verner 3.

Heaviest hare: Kian Te Kahika 1; Regional Sialemisa 2; Blade Storey 3.

Heaviest possum: Jack Swann 1; Felix Verner 2; Ava Swann 3.

Widest point to point goat head: Lazarus Westcott 1; Piripi Aranui 2; Kymania-Rose Lackner 3.

Average weight: Emmy Thornton.