Police say the man found dead near the mouth of the Mohaka River was teenager Matthew Knight. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have identified Waikato man Matthew Knight as the person whose body was located near the mouth of the Mohaka River last week.

The 19-year-old from Te Awamutu was reported missing in the northern Hawke’s Bay area over a month ago on October 9, with police saying at the time there was “clear evidence” linking Knight to the Raupunga-Mohaka area.

“Police are working to support Matthew’s family at this difficult time. The matter has been referred to the coroner,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Numerous searches and inquiries were conducted to find Knight, centred around the Mohaka railway viaduct and the surrounding river.

A police dive squad was commissioned, with a spokesperson saying rain and the water level of the river, as well as debris from Cyclone Gabrielle, had made the area “high risk” and challenging for those searching.

Police said Knight’s death was not being treated as suspicious.