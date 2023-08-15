Students (from left) Caydee Whittle, Georgia Whittle, Zoe Reisima, Amy Bibby, Rebecca Bushett, Molly Kyle, Maggie Parsons, Belle Ward and Taylah Annand.

Students of Miss Tutus School of Dance recently returned from their first international Highland dancing competition, the International Highland Dancing Festival of Australia, held in Gosford, Sydney.

At the three-day event, with more than 370 competitors and adjudicated by nine judges, the team performed in individual events competing among the best dancers in Australasia.

The competition began on Friday July 28 with the Premier Irish Jig and Hornpipe Challenge.

Teacher Holly Keir and student Rebecca Bushett on day two with her top three Individual Medals.

Saturday’s events consisted of the Pre-Premier, Pre-Championship and Premier Aggregate Awards. Team member Maggie Parsons gained Overall Runner-Up in her Pre-Premier event and Rebecca Bushett placed in the top three of the Aggregate Premier 14yrs group.

The competition concluded on the Sunday with the biggest event, the International Highland Dancing Open Championships, Supporting Events, and National Cup. Team members Rebecca Bushett and Amy Bibby gained top-six individual Championship Medals in their respective age categories and Zoe Reisima gained Championship Points.

Teacher Sarah de Bruin and student Amy Bibby on day three with her top-six Individual Championship Medal.

Caydee Whittle also gained top 3 placings in her respective age group in the National Cup.

Accompanied by teachers Sarah de Bruin and Holly Keir, who have competed and won at this event in the past, the team left it all out on the dance floor, gaining individual placings and representing New Zealand with pride.

The team would like to express their thanks to the Central Hawke’s Bay community for their support in allowing their first international competition trip to become a reality. At three times the scale of the biggest event in New Zealand. it was an invaluable experience for the young team.

Teacher Holly Keir and student Maggie Parsons on day two with her Overall Runner-Up Awards.

Results:

Event 1:

Rebecca Bushett, top 10 Individual Medal Aggregate Premier 14yrs

Event 2:

Maggie Parsons, Overall Runner-Up Winner Novice 13yrs +

Taylah Annand, top 6 Individual Medals Novice 13yrs +

Rebecca Bushett, top 3 Individual Medals Aggregate Premier 14yrs

Amy Bibby, top 6 Individual Medal Pre-Championship 15yrs

Caydee Whittle, top 6 Individual Medals Pre-Championship 16/17yrs

Event 3:

Maggie Parsons, top 6 Individual Medals Novice 13yrs +

Taylah Annand, top 6 Individual Medals Novice 13yrs +

Zoe Reisima, top 10 Individual Medal National Cup Restricted Premier 12/13yrs and International Highland Dancing Championship Points 12yrs

Rebecca Bushett, top 6 Individual Medals Aggregate Premier 14/15yrs and Top 6 Individual Medals International Highland Dancing Championship 14yrs

Georgia Whittle, top 10 Individual Medal National Cup Restricted Premier 14yrs

Amy Bibby, top 6 Individual Medal International Highland Dancing Championship 15yrs

Caydee Whittle, top 3 Individual Medals National Cup Restricted Premier 16/17yrs