Minister to stop holding mobile offices in his electorate due to ‘death threats’

Kieran McAnulty said the levels of abuse levelled at politicians was uncalled for. Photo / NZME

Alleged death threats have caused Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty to stop holding mobile offices in the electorate.

McAnulty, the Minister for Emergency Management and Racing, told a Central Hawke’s Bay radio station this week that he had received a number of threats along those lines in the past year and he was advised to discontinue the practice of staging mobile offices.

Local MPs have a long-established protocol of publicised street-corner meetings with constituents or setting up desks in public spaces, where the public can meet with them and discuss local issues.

McAnulty said political debate was healthy, but the levels of abuse levelled at politicians was uncalled for.

The topic of abuse against politicians has had a spotlight shined on it since Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation as prime minister in Napier a week ago.

Ardern said online abuse had an impact on her but was “not the basis of my decision” to resign.

Those farewelling Ardern have highlighted the level of vitriol aimed at the former prime minister and her family. University of Auckland researchers found Ardern was the target of threats to a degree well beyond other politicians and public figures in this country.

Security experts have suggested she will continue to need police protection now that she is out of office.

McAnulty has been approached for comment.

More to come...