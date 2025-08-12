Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Mince price up 40%, cost of making humble Kiwi pie soars

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Update on the farming sector with Canterbury farmer Richard Loe on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

The cost of producing the humble Kiwi mince pie is becoming a strain for one longstanding Hawke’s Bay bakery owner.

Butter has been in the headlines recently, but the price of mince has also soared 16% in the past year, according to Statistics NZ.

One economist says he’s seeing data

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save