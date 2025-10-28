National Party MP Mike Butterick (inset) wants to hear local stories and solutions to wildfire risk and pests.
The National Party’s Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick says he is looking forward to hearing stories and practical solutions around wildfire risk and invasive pests as he stops into Tararua and Central Hawke’s Bay communities on Thursday.
Joined by MP for Waitaki Miles Anderson, the pair will meet with locals atthe Waipukurau Club, Pōrangahau Country Club, the Pongaroa Hotel and the Dannevirke Regent Theatre, with the goal being to listen.
Butterick said there were no better people to provide the ideas than the community that lives and breathes their surroundings.
“The increased fire risk is exponentially growing around the country and, in particular, where we have seen afforestation over the last few years and obviously the proliferation of pests, which varies by region.
“We just want to come out and ask people to tell us their stories, what they are concerned about and also what potential solutions could be.”
Butterick said they were going into the meetings with open minds and wanted to gain understanding about the scale of the issues within these areas.
“We have got communities in large part ringfenced and farmers ringfenced in some parts of the country with forestry and it’s about having a conversation with everybody, it’s not about playing the blame game.
“We need to think about front-footing some of this and there is a number of different ways we can do it.”
Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group chief executive James Powrie said good land-management practices required working together in communities to address threats like pests and fire.
“Forest owners are committed to working with farmers and the wider community to address risks to our shared prosperity.”
Powrie said when it came to wildfire, responsible foresters already carry out several practical steps to prevent this.
“Pine forests very rarely ignite spontaneously. Most fires start in fine fuels [dry grass].”
Powrie said measures such as “hot works permits”, maintenance of internal access tracks and water sources for use in the event of an emergency, detailed fire plans for each forest that show the location of firefighting infrastructure such as dams, rivers, access points, tracks and forest grazing were could be used.
“Fire control measures can reduce risk of wildfire spread, while preparedness through training and discipline around fire risk is essential and assisting to educate communities is part of this.”
Powrie said forest companies operate professional pest control and permit systems to allow for recreational hunting and routinely manage pest threats on their own land and from neighbouring land.
“It requires a coordinated effort and ongoing investment from all landowners – whether farming, forestry or conservation – alongside councils and government agencies."