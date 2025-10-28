National Party MP Mike Butterick (inset) wants to hear local stories and solutions to wildfire risk and pests.

The National Party’s Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick says he is looking forward to hearing stories and practical solutions around wildfire risk and invasive pests as he stops into Tararua and Central Hawke’s Bay communities on Thursday.

Joined by MP for Waitaki Miles Anderson, the pair will meet with locals at the Waipukurau Club, Pōrangahau Country Club, the Pongaroa Hotel and the Dannevirke Regent Theatre, with the goal being to listen.

Butterick said there were no better people to provide the ideas than the community that lives and breathes their surroundings.

“The increased fire risk is exponentially growing around the country and, in particular, where we have seen afforestation over the last few years and obviously the proliferation of pests, which varies by region.

“We just want to come out and ask people to tell us their stories, what they are concerned about and also what potential solutions could be.”