Here we are crying our for workers yet the rules says a group of Hasting-based Tongan workers have to be sent home. Photo / NZME

Sometimes breaking the rules is the best option.

For instance, sending the Hastings-based Tongan seasonal workers home instead of granting them work visa exceptions.

It makes no sense at all, Here we are crying out for workers and here we have workers desperate to stay and work so they can support their families.

Families that are living in overcrowded conditions because a tsunami wiped out their home island of Atata.

I bet these workers can't wait to see their families but they know if they are sent home their families will suffer even more.

They need the money, we need the workers. Why can't it be as simple as that. We keep being told we are living in unprecedented times, well in that case how about making some extraordinary decisions and letting them stay.

Just as it's necessary to break the rules at times, it's also necessary to tell little white lies.

For instance surprise parties involve loads of little white lies and at times some big fat fibbers.

An invitation to a surprise birthday party arrived via social media. The birthday girl's daughters were arranging it. Date, time and place were given and a message to please keep it all hush-hush.

"Mum thinks she's going to the venue for diner with just her immediate family."

Okay I knew I had to be careful because said birthday girl was coming to dinner at my house along with other members of my family. It would be just my luck to let the cat out of the bag.

However, the trouble began when the birthday girl started inviting family and friends to go to dinner with them.

A couple of days before dinner at my place I had a phone call from my sister saying if BG (birthday girl) asks you to go to dinner say you are babysitting or something.

My brother was told to say the same thing although my sister was going to accept the invitation because as she said "it will look suspicious if we are all busy."

Then the day of our dinner my sister rings me again. "I think you better accept her invite. She's asked so many people and they are all busy. She's not very happy."

So sure enough the first thing BG says to me on arrival is ;do you want to come to dinner with us;. "I'd love to. What time".

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

She asks my brother when he arrives. "Sorry we are going to Taupo."

BG says "everybody seems to be busy that night. So and so are going to Auckland, so and so are off to Taupo, and this other person already has something on. Got no friends."

It was rather hard to keep a straight face. The subject was quickly changed.

All those little white lies floating around had made her feel sad rather than suspicious.

On the night we all gathered waiting for her to arrive. At last everyone could come clean and laugh about the little white lies.

She walked to the door and everyone started singing happy birthday. She told me later she whispered to her partner "we do have friends".

She was a bit overwhelmed by it all, speechless in fact.

It was a great night of talking, singing, dancing and celebrating a special birthday.

The little white lies were worth seeing the look on BG's face.



• Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today