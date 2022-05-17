In the wrong hands drones are little more than high end peeping Toms. Photo / NZME

A bit of spying has been going on at our place and not by anyone who lives there.

A drone has been seen flying over the property several times in the past couple of weeks. It's the same one because it disappears in the same direction when we shake our fists at it.

Once it came down quite low and a light was flashing on and off. I have been told that means it's taking photos.

Most of the time we hear it before we see it. It's not nice knowing someone is watching you.

We've been told to "shoot it out of the sky" by several people. Problem is there are animals on the property that would most likely go a bit crazy if we started shooting a slug gun.

Hawke's Bay Today did a story on drones flying over private property in last Saturday's paper.

I knew it was illegal but wasn't sure who to report it to. Now I know, and if they return that's exactly what I will be doing.

There have also been reports about burglars using them to scope out homes and rural properties.

It's just another thing for law-abiding citizens to worry about.

Not only do we have to lock doors and windows when we go out we now have to worry about what's flying over our properties while we are not home.

Anyone can buy a drone, however they are unmanned aircraft so there are strict rules about flying them.

I know criminals don't care about rules and regulations.

But just in case you know someone with a drone, especially a child - I have heard of people buying them for their kids - here's what Aviation Security Services says on its website about drones.

Consider others, be responsible

Fly no higher than 120m (400ft) above the ground

Stay a safe and considerate distance away from people and buildings

Don't fly over private land, such as farms or houses, unless the owner says it's okay

Keep your drone in sight at all times

Stay 4km away from anywhere aircraft are landing or taking off

It's dangerous to fly drones anywhere other aircraft are operating

The site also says if you are at a crowded beach or a park "before you fly over anyone, including people in a water vessel, you will need their consent. At crowded locations this is almost certainly impractical, so just avoid flying over anyone."

And drones must be visible to the pilot at all times. There is no way the drone flying over our place was visible to its pilot at all times, otherwise they would have been visible to us.

They have their place and in the right hands produce incredible photos and videos.

They have also been used in search and rescue operations, which is fantastic. Once again in the right hands they can be invaluable.

But the drones flying over private property are just high-end peeping Toms and they need to be reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

- Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.