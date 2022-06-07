Prince Louis hugs hi mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace, in London. Photo / AP

I've seen grown-ups acting a lot worse than Prince Louis after spending a long time in one place.

Think moaning, sighing, eye-rolling, hopping from foot to foot, asking what the time is every five minutes, looking towards the exit, toe-tapping and leg-jiggling.

In my opinion, four-year-old Louis was brilliant in comparison as he attended numerous events over the four days of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But no, once again the judgy keyboard people are out in force criticising his parents for his behaviour.

One wrote: "At what point do we go from 'wow, what a relatable toddler moment' to 'wow, you have no control of your children?' Because that video is (cringe emoji)."

Another wrote: "I just think an expert in early years would have a better understanding of which events your four-year-old could handle and which events he can't. And maybe an understanding of how to control them a bit in public. There's a whole gap between robotic and straight-up badly behaved. And to be clear – I'm criticising the parents here. I'm not making fun of a child or picking on a child or whatever nonsense anyone is gonna say."

Oh dear. It's really rather sad that people feel they have to correct or criticise other people's children and their parenting skills and suggest they might need an expert in early years to help them.

Go to the supermarket on any given day and you will see and hear children throwing tantrums because they can't have a chocolate bar.

Perhaps it's because we are so quick to judge that some parents give in because they don't want to be the centre of attention.

I've heard parents say no to a child and said child cried just about the entire way through the supermarket. It's not easy, the temptations are many - and young children don't understand why they simply can't help themselves.

I thought Prince Louis was so cute, just behaving like any other child of his age. It didn't help that the camera kept panning to him, catching all the antics of a normal four-year-old who has been sitting in the same place for quite some time.

Princess Charlotte was also in the limelight for peeking into Camilla's handbag and, believe it or not, for looking bored. Unbelievable.

What would the people criticising Kate and William say if their children sat still for the entire weekend with huge big false smiles on their faces?

I can just imagine. "What have you done to your children? They are like puppets".

That's the entire point. Children are not puppets and they are certainly not predictable — thank goodness.

The person I loved seeing the most was the Queen.

I wouldn't class myself as a royalist but the Queen fascinates me.

She looked stunning in her lime green outfit. It's hard to believe she is 96.

She has given the best part of her life to her county and the Commonwealth.

Being a member of the royal family is like living in a fish bowl. Your every move is scrutinised. She is a very special person and she will leave big boots to fill.

After watching her sit all alone at her husband Prince Phillip's funeral, it was a joy to see her smiling and chatting with Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during her Jubilee.

And that is what it's all about — the joy of family. Like them or not, you have to admit that this royal family has given up a lot in the name of duty.

Louis has got many more years of sitting still ahead of him — I hope he has many more years of fun and antics as well.

Linda Hall is Assistant Editor at Hawke's Bay Today