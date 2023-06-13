Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Glamping in the Hastings of Australia, with a bush turkey for company

Linda Hall
By
4 mins to read
Is it a bush turkey or a bush telegraph? Photo / Linda Hall

Is it a bush turkey or a bush telegraph? Photo / Linda Hall

OPINION:

Now I know what glamping is and it’s nothing like camping.

Well, not the camping I did as a child at Haumoana Beach camping grounds, sleeping in a tent on a camp stretcher.

No,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today