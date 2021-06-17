Mid-year exam: Hawks can prove title credentials with win over Saints

Former Taylor Hawks captain Jarrod Kenny, seen here in action for the Taipans, is back on court for the Hawke's Bay team. Photo / Getty

Over halfway through the 2021 NZ NBL regular season, the Taylor Hawks will finally have their full squad on deck for Friday night's home game against the Wellington Saints.

Former captain Jarrod Kenny's return from Australia will bolster the Hawke's Bay backcourt for a real litmus test, and undoubtedly the biggest game of the year to date.

Wellington are top of the ladder with former Hawks coach Zico Coronel guiding a star-studded lineup to eight wins in nine games with league-best performances on both offense and defence.

However the Hawks arguably have even more talent than the 2019 NBL champions.

Kenny may find a starting guard slot hard to come by with Derone Raukawa (13 points, 4.6 assists per game) and Devondrick Walker (17.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4 threes at 43.1%) both firing again having overcome injury niggles.

Walker's three-point shooting volume and efficiency are only bettered league wide by Hawks skipper Ethan Rusbatch, who leads his side with 20.2 points per game.

Rusbatch is the closest thing Hawke's Bay have to a league Most Valuable Player candidate given the overall strength of their roster and the fact there are only so many shots to go around.

Forward Hyrum Harris has perhaps been the most underutilised player in the NBL for this reason – he scores a hyper-efficient 13.2 points off just 8.8 attempts per game thanks to his ability to barrel to the hoop and finish or get fouled.

Advanced metrics rate the 25-year-old among the most effective and impactful players in the league so the Hawks should to make sure Harris gets more opportunities to make plays going forward.

There is also plenty more frontcourt firepower in Australian import Rhys Vague and Tall Black pair Jono Janssen and Jordan Hunt.

The two Kiwis round out an impressively deep nine-man rotation, including a second unit featuring either Kenny or Raukawa and veteran Everard Bartlett.

All those stars will have to develop better chemistry together over the second half of the season before the Final Four playoffs in Porirua on July 22-23.

The Hawks' talent got them four straight wins to open their campaign before sloppy defensive habits, injuries to Raukawa, Rusbatch and Walker, and the absences of Vague, Hunt and Kenny took their toll for three losses in a row.

With head coach Jacob Chance still in Australia due to his Perth Wildcats role, lead assistant and caretaker Kaine Hokianga has got things back on track with three straight wins.

The defence is now at an above-average standard and there is still plenty of room for improvement on both ends of the court as the immensely talented roster get more used to each other.

Friday night's game at Pettigrew Green Arena in Napier will be a glimpse at just how high the Hawks' ceiling is, and whether it can stack up to the best in the league both now and come playoff time.

Tip off is at 7:30pm, with the Taylor Hawks also playing away to the Manawatu Jets on Sunday at 3pm.