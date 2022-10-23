Mick Jagger the dog dies after Havelock North attack

Gillian Haldane's 10-year-old miniature poodle Mick Jagger, or Jagger, has been put down due to injuries after he was attacked by another dog in Havelock North on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mick Jagger the dog was put down over the weekend due to the severe injuries he received after being attacked by another dog in Havelock North on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old miniature poodle, also known as Jagger, was on a walk with owner Gillian Haldane when he was attacked by a pitbull on Joll Rd.

He was taken to Havelock North-based AnimalCare vet clinic, but it was touch-and-go whether he was going to make a recovery from his injuries.

AnimalCare finally announced in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday that the difficult decision was made to put Jagger to sleep.

"Unfortunately Jagger had a severe spinal injury which was not improving, and his condition was deteriorating," the post reads.

"Jagger was a very special little dog and will be greatly missed."

The post advises people who wish to make a donation towards the cost of Jagger's care to come into the clinic, or donate online to account number 02-0655-0059177-000 under Animal Care 2002 Ltd with the reference "Jagger".

"Jagger's family are very grateful for the support they have received. Any excess funds will be passed onto Jagger's owner."

Haldane, who herself was injured by a fall during the attack, said on Friday that she had kept poodles as pets all her life, and would consider getting another poodle if Jagger didn't make it.

An investigation into the attack by Hastings District Council's Animal Control was ongoing on Sunday.