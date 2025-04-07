“We have a low-pressure system that is moving across Aotearoa and the winds associated with that and the various weather systems ... are picking the winds up in the area,” she said.

Hawke’s Bay could expect a few showers on Tuesday morning, with rain developing in the afternoon, especially in southern parts of the region.

“This is one of those classic cases of keeping a close eye on the forecast for any updates,” she said.

Makgabutlane said while temperatures would be in the mid-20s on Tuesday, and mid-teens overnight, a drop in temperature would come from Wednesday onwards.

“The feeling on the ground, with the wind and the cooler change and a little bit of rain, might feel a little wintery,” she said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.