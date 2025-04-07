- Hawke’s Bay faces a week of strong winds, rain, and lower temperatures.
- MetService issued a strong wind watch for Hawke’s Bay, about and south of Hastings, with gusts potentially reaching 100km/h in exposed areas.
- Showers are expected, with temperatures dropping from Wednesday after a warm start to the week.
Gales that could reach 100km/h are forecast before a cold snap works its way across Hawke’s Bay.
MetService has issued a strong wind watch south of Hastings from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday, predicting northwest winds potentially approaching severe gale in exposed places.
It says there is a high chance the watch will be upgraded to a warning.
Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said some exposed areas could see gusts reaching 100km/h.