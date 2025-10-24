Meanwhile, Napier will experience highs of 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday and Monday.

“Not quite as hot as it got [on Thursday], but still nice, comfortable temperatures and overnight lows in the 8C to 13C range. So, should still be reasonably comfortable there,” Martino said.

But the spring weather hasn’t let its grip on the country loosen just yet, with westerly winds picking up on Sunday and Central Hawke’s Bay under the pump once again with westerly winds.

“As we get into Monday, we’ve got a widespread severe weather event on the way affecting a lot of the country.

“Hawke’s Bay is not looking too bad as far as rain goes in that event. You might get some later in the day.

“But we’re right back into it. Lots of westerlies, lots of strong winds, systems sweeping through. Luckily, not lasting too long, as they are moving on through.”

Martino said with the warm weather, dry days and strong winds the fire risk was elevated and people should think about that when planning weekend activities.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has enforced a total ban on fires, including campfires, bonfires and fireworks until 8am on Monday, October 27.