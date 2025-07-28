Meteor shower spectacular on Tuesday, weather depending

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

A meteor shower captured from New Zealand. Photo / Stephen Voss

The sky over Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand is set to host a cosmic double-feature this week.

However, a MetService meteorologist says poor weather could ruin the show.

The Southern delta-Aquarids and alpha-Capricornids meteor showers will be viewable over New Zealand from 10pm tomorrow until 4am on Wednesday, with peak activity expected about 2am.

Hawke’s Bay Holt Planetarium director Bruce Ngataierua said both should be viewable in the southern sky after sunset tomorrow evening.

“Viewing is best out of the city to see them properly, with a dark sky location so the southern horizon can be seen,” he said.