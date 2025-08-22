Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Meritable rewards patient connections with a second success: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read

Jockey Kate Hercock drives Hastings-trained seven-year-old Meritable to the line to score a half-length win in an Open 1200m sprint at Woodville last Sunday. It was the horse’s first success since he was a three-year-old.

Jockey Kate Hercock drives Hastings-trained seven-year-old Meritable to the line to score a half-length win in an Open 1200m sprint at Woodville last Sunday. It was the horse’s first success since he was a three-year-old.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

The addition of blinkers and a 10 out of 10 ride from jockey Kate Hercock brought about a long-awaited return to the winner’s stall for Hastings-trained Meritable at last Sunday’s Woodville meeting.

The seven-year-old entire, a son of champion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save