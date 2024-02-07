Shoplifters entered a Hastings store mid-afternoon on Tuesday and hit a member of the public before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police responded to reports of shoplifting in Hastings on Waitangi Day at 2.45pm.
Three people filled shopping baskets at a store on Heretaunga St and hit a member of the public with a bag as they fled the scene on Tuesday.
Police said they searched the area in the CBD for a vehicle but were unable to locate the culprits.
There were no serious injuries and help from an ambulance was declined by the member of the public.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police said.