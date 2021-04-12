Megan Banks: Fashion sense takes 'very long hiatus'

I had such a lovely time recently hosting the Napier City Fashion on Parade event right in the heart of Napier.
A great section of fashion retailers took to the catwalk to showcase this season's new looks and our very own Adam Green strutted his stuff for the menswear brand, Barkers. I actually didn't recognise him looking so suave, such a change from what he turns up to host a radio show each morning!
As MC I was lucky to be dressed by the fab team at Dandan in Napier. I felt very glam in my Augustine top and C.Reed green pants and a bit gutted when I had to return them. It was such a treat to be wearing something so nice and something other than jeans I must admit.
Some of you may be familiar with this scenario; my fashion sense seems to have taken a very long hiatus. In fact it was lost around nine years ago when I became pregnant with my first child and quite frankly it's taken a long time to come back, if indeed it even has.
We had a big clean out of the garage the other day and included in that were bags and bags of lovely clothes from a former life as a TV presenter.
This former life also included a former body and as I held up each lovely item I was immediately impressed that I could even fit it, and then depressed that I could never fit it again. I threw it into the op shop pile and wallowed in self pity by helping myself to some more chips and dip.
However, it was a great trip down memory lane and of course there are still a few items that I have held on to for when I magically drop four dress sizes to fit my wedding dress. In my mind I have this illusion (or disillusion) of how great I will look this summer and that includes giving those clothes another whirl!
So if you see me wearing a newsreader jacket over some skinny jeans in six months time then you'll know I succeeded. If however, you happen to stumble across a whole range of newsreader jackets in your local charity shop then you'll know I failed miserably. And that my friends, won't exactly be "breaking news".
- Megan Banks