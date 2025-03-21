Meet the weed boat driver keeping Hawke’s Bay streams flowing

Shaw is talking about the weed boat he drives up and down Hawke’s Bay streams, releasing vegetation to increase water flow.

The boat is paddle-driven, with a diesel motor and runs on hydraulics so it can spin.

“It’s like a bobcat on water,” Works Group Taradale overseer Kevin Cooper said.

HBRC is one of only three councils in the country to own these unique machines, built in Hawkes Bay by HBRC Works Group workshop, with various components supplied and manufactured by Bay companies.

Its hull is 4m long, with an operating length with cutter bar extended to approximately 4.4m.

HBRC uses the boats in every stream six times a year and operates them for Wellington City Council at Wellington’s expense.

“That’s if the water is deep enough for the boat,” Cooper said.

He said its biggest obstacle was decoy ducks, placed during the duck shooting season.

“We recover about 200 a year.”

Shaw has been working for HBRC for almost 50 years and has worked, among other positions, in pest control, and spent time in the Wairoa district.

The boat makes the weed move.

“If we didn’t do it the waterways would become clogged with weeds and stagnant.”

The most unusual thing he had seen on his water runs was a huge bull seal.

“It was in the Karamu Stream up by Chrystal Rd, asleep in the bullrushes.”

He had also seen a white swan and white heron on his travels, along with plenty of ducks, ducklings and pukeko.

“Because ducks are territorial, they have seen us a lot and are not bothered. They just swim to the other side of the waterway.”

But it’s the pukeko that are the crafty birds, he said.

Both Shaw and Cooper have seen them swim across a stream to an orchard, get an apple and swim back to feed their babies.

Cooper said although Shaw worked alone, they were in constant contact and there was always a crew on standby.

“Sometimes if there’s a tree across the stream, or a drift of weed causing a blockage a crew will come in and clear it.

“We also put a lot of resources into eel recovery when things like that happen, returning them to their environment and doing our bit for nature.”

The weed boat is given a hot water blast before it enters another stream to prevent contamination.

Cooper said the biggest battle was with alligator and Senegal tea weed.

The other thing that was a big problem for Shaw was rubbish.

“People dump their household rubbish on stream banks and in the water.

“Don’t do it. You wouldn’t dump it on your own land,” he said.

