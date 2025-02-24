“We laughed about it, but then we realised how much of a responsibility it was. Bella isn’t just a pet, she’s an icon of the valley.”

Bella at home, enjoying some time with her owners, Hazel and Andy Hill.

Originally a gift to the previous Havelock North property owner Jill Deadman’s daughter, then 16, Bella quickly became a community favourite.

At the time, Bella was meant to be a small pig, but she kept growing, helped by an endless supply of scraps from neighbours.

“We didn’t know much about her breeding, but we certainly didn’t expect her to get the size that she is,” Deadman told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“She has never been a wild pig, though. She did live in the house when she was very little; consequently, that didn’t last long.”

When selling the property, Deadman made Bella’s care a condition of the sale, since Bella had never known another home. Still, she stops by to check on the pig whenever she is in the area.

Deadman is not the only one looking out for Bella.

“She’s basically the valley’s pet,” says resident Helen Hensman.

Similar to other neighbours, she regularly drops off food scraps for Bella.

“We have a bucket dedicated to Bella in our kitchen,” Hensman says.

“She is part of our lives.”

Bella's VIP dining service: Helen Hensman's household has a bucket especially dedicated to their favourite pig. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Another long-time neighbour, Sherie Maxted, recalls the day Bella came sprinting on to the road, trotters flying, causing her to slam on the brakes.

“I picked her up to get her to safety and ended up injuring my back. Pigs are pure muscle!” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Sherie and John Maxted at their home on Tauroa Rd, where Bella has broken in many times. Photo/ Rafaella Melo

Bella may have slowed down, but her current owner says she is still going strong.

“She’s a bit blind, maybe a little deaf, but call her name and she’ll come running, especially if there’s food involved,” Hazel Hill says.

Her favourite thing? Lemons and oranges.

“She bites into them and juice squirts everywhere. It’s so funny to watch.”

Fresh treats for the valley’s favourite, Bella never says no to a good meal. Photo / Hazel Redmond

With neighbours keeping an eye on her and an entire valley willing to lend a hand (and a bucket of scraps), Bella’s legacy as the valley’s most beloved pig seems secure.

“She’s a treasure – and she connects the whole community,” Hazel Hill says.