Cameron Walker is now studying at Lincoln University.

Cameron Walker wasn’t raised on a farm but the 2023 Meat Industry Association scholar is now studying at Lincoln University with his sights firmly set on a career in the red meat sector.

“I live in Dannevirke and have spent a lot of time helping on friends’ and wider family members’ farms,” says Cameron, who is in his first year of a Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) and Professional Accounting degree.

“So I decided to choose agriculture as one of my topics at school. It was an opportunity to dive deeper into something that is so important to the small rural community I live in and I just found it was my passion.

“It’s really interesting seeing animals grow and then go off for processing and export. I’m fascinated by the whole farm-gate-to-plate process. I also really enjoyed the business side of studying agriculture at school. Farming is about being productive and profitable, that side of it is very important.

“I chose the combination of subjects for my degree because it provides me with options for working in a wide range of areas in the sector in the future.”

Cameron worked at the Alliance Group plant in Dannevirke over summer and says he thoroughly enjoyed gaining insight into the processing side of the industry.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities through the MIA scholarship to gain further knowledge and experience.”

Cameron’s agriculture teacher at Dannevirke High School suggested he apply for the MIA scholarship. The MIA provides an award of $5000 a year for each year of study for its undergraduate scholars and $10,000 a year for each year of study for post-graduates.

“That’s going to be really useful, particularly with my halls of residence fees,” says Cameron. “I’m really grateful to have been given this opportunity and I’m looking forward to the networking and mentoring provided.”

The Meat Industry Association awards a number of undergraduate ($5000 per year) and postgraduate ($10,000 per year) scholarships every year, according to an MIA spokesperson.

The programme was first established in 2018 and has evolved to include a mentoring programme.

A total of 50 students have been supported by the programme and of those who have finished their studies and graduated, over half are now employed in the industry.

Established in 2018, the scholar programme has evolved over time and now includes a mentoring programme and an annual meeting in Wellington.

Chief executive Sirma Karapeeva says the sector offers a vast array of jobs, ranging from processing, engineering, trades, sales and marketing to distribution, animal welfare and scientific and environmental roles.















