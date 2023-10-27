McLean Park naming rights - correcting the record

Thursday's story was about naming rights at McLean Park.

On Thursday Hawke’s Bay Today published a story online using documents of conversations between Napier City Council staff members obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987.

Our reporting of these statements said council staff had suggested selling the naming rights to McLean Park in Napier to help pay for roughly $200,000 of repairs to a cricket pitch lifter.

This was a misrepresentation of the conversations in those documents.

Council staff were not discussing the naming rights to McLean Park. What they were discussing was the naming rights to one portion of McLean Park — a stand.

The story was contextualised around this misrepresentation and was incorrect as a result.

Hawke’s Bay Today regrets the error.