Hamish McClurg and his father David McClurg of McClurgs Jewellers, in Napier, examine some of the jewellery recovered from the floods which they are cleaning up free of charge. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hamish McClurg and his father David McClurg of McClurgs Jewellers, in Napier, examine some of the jewellery recovered from the floods which they are cleaning up free of charge. Photo / Warren Buckland

The McClurgs family are a shining example of what it means to put some sparkle back into flood victims’ lives.

They’ve been cleaning up flood-damaged jewellery for free at McClurgs Jewellers, a gesture that’s left those affected by the cyclone thankful and emotional.

One woman whose family lost everything in the cyclone, including their home, “bawled like a five-year-old” when she found her jewellery.

It was the beginning of April, six weeks after the devastating floods, on only her second visit to the house.

“I thought, ‘I’m just going to dig here’. I kept all my jewellery in a drawer by my bed, some in a jewellery box and others that I was saving for my daughters in containers,” the woman, who did not want to be named, said.

“Everything except the jewellery I had on when I left the house was in that drawer.

“There was Nan’s stuff, Mum’s stuff, wedding stuff and things I had collected over the years - there was also random stuff such as shells and baby tags from the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe it when I actually found it. I bawled like a five-year-old. I finally felt as if I had something sentimental. Everything else was gone, but I had this precious stuff.”

She washed it in a bucket, placing the jewellery on the only things she had around her, which were paint tin lids.

This was the state of the jewellery box found by the owner six weeks after the cyclone.

“Then I rang McClurgs Jewellers. As soon as someone answered, I started crying again and couldn’t speak. There was silence on the other end but they didn’t hang up. Finally, I managed to get out, ‘I found my jewellery’.

“It was David on the other end, and he simply said, ‘Bring it in - we will help’.

“He told me they closed at 5pm. I got there at five minutes to five in my gumboots covered in mud. The staff were just amazing.

“I just knew it was all in good hands. They rang me during the course of the time it was there to tell me my rings had come up beautifully and they were working on the rest of it.

“When I went to pick it up, I couldn’t believe how amazing it all looked. All the staff were at the counter with me. They wouldn’t take any payment. It was very emotional. They were all so lovely and supportive.”

She chose McClurgs because “they are a locally owned business that has a long history here and a connection with the region”.

“They also have a great reputation. I’m so grateful to them.”

Established in 1914, McClurgs is now in the hands of David and his son Hamish.

David said they were happy to help.

“Restoring items that are precious to people after what they have been through is one way we can help.

“One lady brought in her grandfather’s war medals. We washed all the ribbons and cleaned the medals. We also had a safe brought in which was full of silt.”

He said it was amazing where the silt had managed to settle in some of the items he had seen.

They use a buffer to clean it up and then it’s put into an ultrasonic cleaner which vibrates, helping to remove the silt.

“My daughter lives in Rissington, so I know personally all about it,” David said of the flooding and silt.

“Although her home wasn’t affected, she owns Omatua Riverside Lodge, which was affected.”

Hamish has recently joined his father in the business.

He studied design at university before leaving the country to work on luxury yachts, and did a stint of gold mining in Australia.

Recently, he decided to come home and continue the family legacy.

“I love it. I do a lot of jewellery-designing for people I have never met through the internet.”

They might have been in business for more than 100 years, but their work is far from old-fashioned.

As their website says, it’s quite the opposite.

“Our jewellery is timeless, innovative and modern. We handcraft beautiful bespoke engagement rings on-site, and showcase designers from around the globe. We are rich in history and full of fresh ideas.”