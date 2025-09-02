Mayoral candidates are looking for a cutting edge – but not from vandals

Napier City Council incumbent mayor Kirsten Wise, who is standing again in the October elections, said seeing Nazi graffiti on her sign was pretty disappointing.

“It felt offensive not just to me, but to our wider community. There’s no place for that kind of symbolism here,” Wise said.

“Campaigns should be about sharing ideas and engaging with people respectfully. It’s really disappointing when things cross the line into vandalism and intimidation.”

Wendy Schollum said three of her Hastings mayoral candidate billboards had been defaced.

“Aside from a few creative facial additions, one had my face rubbed out completely.

“Instead of replacing it, I’m talking to an artist friend about sketching a cartoon version of my face back in,” Schollum said.

Steve Gibson, Hastings mayoral candidate, said two signs of his signs had been stolen and one defaced.

“I got a nice curly moustache on one, which was surprising given I already have a beard,” Gibson said.

Hastings mayoral candidate Marcus Buddo said a few of his signs had been tagged. “It’s disappointing and pointless,” Buddo said.

Hastings mayoral candidate Darren Wilson said while he had a lot of posters inside buildings, there were only 10 placed outside, and none had been vandalised.

Napier mayoral candidate Richard McGrath had a couple of signs ripped off a fence on Taradale Rd.

“It’s disappointing and costly,” McGrath said.

Napier mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson said, so far, none of his signs had been damaged.

A police spokesperson said the penalty for wilful damage depends on the severity of the offence.

“The maximum penalty can be up to three months’ imprisonment or a $2000 fine,” they said.

“Police tend to receive several reports of signage vandalism during the time political hoardings are up.”

They said they had not been sent any reports relating to wilful damage of electoral signage in Hawke’s Bay.

A spokesperson for Hastings District Council said there were no CCTV cameras in operation outside the city centre.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.