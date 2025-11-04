“Sharon’s deep understanding of our communities, her strategic approach, strong advocacy and her experience as a returning councillor make her an outstanding choice for this role.”

Wards has a business and science background and has already spent two terms on council, where she contributed towards two Long Term Plans, championed development of District and Growth Strategies and held the portfolio representing the Akitio/Pongaroa areas.

“I do commit to working hard for our community ... as I said to someone the other day, it’s not like the work is about to start - I have been doing this for the last six years, but I have a feeling the pace and content of it might ramp up a bit.”

Wards said she and Gilmore would be a hard-working team and they wouldn’t be afraid to have robust discussions.

“If you look through the history of decisions in the last three years, we haven’t always agreed, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing in a duo of leadership.”

She said courage and the ability to think strategically and focus on the top priorities were important, she was aware she needed to be mindful of the unintended consequences of decisions made.

“We have got a lot of change ahead of us, and I think even though I might be one of the more mature people around the table, having a level of experience and understanding as we transition through some of these challenges, I hope will be a benefit.”

Wards said she was pleased to join the council and serve with councillors with fresh eyes to enhance the decision-making.

“This is a big job for all of us around the council table to listen to what the concerns of the community might be, lay down a clear direction that they buy into and can support.”

In his address, Gilmore reflected on the trust placed in the new council by the community.

“We’ve heard clearly what matters most to the people of Tararua - a council that focuses on the essentials, delivers quality services affordably, manages finances responsibly, and makes it easier for people to engage with and trust their local government.

“If we work together, with open minds, shared purpose, and respect for the people we serve, we can make this a term of real progress and pride for the Tararua District.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.