A stone memorial for NZ-raised Matt Ratana has been unveiled in Croydon, south London. Photo / Metropolitan Police Service

A London memorial has been unveiled for the New Zealand-raised police officer and rugby coach who was shot and killed on duty in 2020.

Matiu “Matt” Ratana, who attended primary, intermediate and high school in Palmerston North, and was reportedly born in Hawke’s Bay, moved to England in his early 20s and served with the Metropolitan Police for almost 30 years until his death.

Ratana was shot at a police station in Croydon, south London, in September 2020, after fellow police officers searched but failed to find and confiscate a gun from an offender being processed in custody. The veteran police sergeant was 54 when he died.

Louis De Zoysa, who was 23 at the time, is serving a whole-life term for his murder.

Ratana was a much-loved member of the police force and wider community and the likes of Prince William laid a wreath in his honour shortly after his death.