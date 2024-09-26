Advertisement
Matt Ratana: London memorial unveiled for NZ-raised cop killed on duty

A stone memorial for NZ-raised Matt Ratana has been unveiled in Croydon, south London. Photo / Metropolitan Police Service

A London memorial has been unveiled for the New Zealand-raised police officer and rugby coach who was shot and killed on duty in 2020.

Matiu “Matt” Ratana, who attended primary, intermediate and high school in Palmerston North, and was reportedly born in Hawke’s Bay, moved to England in his early 20s and served with the Metropolitan Police for almost 30 years until his death.

Ratana was shot at a police station in Croydon, south London, in September 2020, after fellow police officers searched but failed to find and confiscate a gun from an offender being processed in custody. The veteran police sergeant was 54 when he died.

Louis De Zoysa, who was 23 at the time, is serving a whole-life term for his murder.

Ratana was a much-loved member of the police force and wider community and the likes of Prince William laid a wreath in his honour shortly after his death.

New Zealand-born Metropolitan Police officer Matt Ratana.
This week, to coincide with the fourth anniversary of his death, a memorial stone was unveiled and covered with flowers outside the police custody centre in Croydon. It reads: “Here Fell Sergeant Matiu Ratana”.

The BBC reported that his partner, Su Bushby, was on hand for the unveiling and said Ratana died “doing the job he loved so much”.

Ratana’s son Luke, who was also at the unveiling, is a serving police officer in Australia, the BBC reported.

A haka was performed at the ceremony and the British Police Symphony Orchestra performed a tribute.

Ratana attended Palmerston North schools including Roslyn Primary School, Ross Intermediate and Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

He was a tennis star in high school and became a respected rugby coach in England.

East Grinstead Rugby Club has a silhouette statue of Ratana overlooking its rugby pitch, and the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation was established in his honour.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.

