Mate's 'raw' suicide sparks Havelock North man to action

Jack Jensen's world was turned upside down when a close friend took his own life late last year.

He hopes a new campaign he's launched, "Spark That Chat", will help others struggling with their mental health and raise awareness about the devastating impact of suicide.

The 24-year-old Havelock North man said he was "rocked" by the death of 21-year-old Reid (Reido) O'Leary, describing it as the "hardest, most confusing and saddening time".

"For me it's been hard to come to terms with it. It still so raw and doesn't feel real. It's rocked me big time."

For Jensen the days after blurred together.

Jack Jensen, 24, launched the "Spark That Chat" campaign after losing a close friend to suicide late last year and hopes it will help others battling the "black dog". Photo / Warren Buckland

He said his group of friends and business MSFT Productions had always been open about mental health and regularly checked in with each other.

Reido was described as "the life of the party", a much loved member of their MSFT crew.

His death had a ripple effect on everyone, Jensen said.

Kickstarting the "Spark That Chat" campaign helped him find a way forward through his own grief.

"The whole brand we created through MSFT is the stoke of life and spreading the froth. Reido wouldn't want us to stop."

Jensen wanted to use the MSFT platform to help other people who had been impacted by suicide.

He had been overwhelmed by the amount of support for it - they've so far sold $13,000 worth of merchandise with 100 per cent of the profit is being donated to the Mental Health Foundation.

"As soon as the first launch kicked off I felt I had popped the cap on a bottle that had been fizzing away.

"It's been really eye-opening the amount of people this has resonated with."

From the outpouring of people who had lost loved ones, what became apparent was it was an issue which impacted men disproportionately, Jensen said.

He'd had to work through "some gnarly stuff" himself to be able to lead the campaign.

Hastings mechanic Reid O'Leary took his own life a month before Christmas last year. Photo / Supplied

The T-shirts, long sleeve shirts and hoodies feature two custom graphics laden with symbolism that Jensen hopes people wil find their own ways of relating to.

A black dog behind a theatre mask on the front represents how even the happiest of people might be struggling with their mental health.

On the back Reido is immortalised sitting on a dock between his mates, doing what he loved best - fishing.

A rainbow popping out the top of the Pink Floyd-esque triangle - another nod to his favourite music - features a rainbow to show you've got to take the good with the bad.

Jensen encouraged people to find their happy place, get out there and connect with nature

"For me that's throwing a leg over a pushbike at Te Mata Peak.

"Life is there for living."

- * The Chief Coroner granted Hawke's Bay Today an exemption to refer to the death as suicide, despite the fact the formal Coroner's finding is yet to be released.

- To donate, see msftproductions.net/sparkthatchat

- Also see https://events.mentalhealth.org.nz/fundraiser/edenwillowoleary?fbclid=IwAR0VPCwqqitsozr2dY4q1g1I-CR6yi0ZrMzI3CadB9s8KoNVMy_v-D5iXBQ

Where to get help

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7) lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline.

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202