Some of the crew about to launch Takapau’s community AED fundraiser: From left Nathan Thompson (Medics on Scene), Hirani Maaka (Matariki ki Takapau), Natasha Ellwood (Matariki ki Takapau), and Four Square Takapau owner Harry Singh.

Some of the crew about to launch Takapau’s community AED fundraiser: From left Nathan Thompson (Medics on Scene), Hirani Maaka (Matariki ki Takapau), Natasha Ellwood (Matariki ki Takapau), and Four Square Takapau owner Harry Singh.

Matariki is the Māori tradition that marks the rising of the star cluster Matariki Pleiades. Matariki signals the start of the Māori new year and is a time of commemorating the passing of loved ones, making plans for the upcoming year, feastings, celebrating and giving thanks for the harvest.

This year the first of Central Hawke’s Bay’s Matariki celebrations - Matariki ki Takapau - will be held on Friday, July 14, from 10am-2pm at the Takapau RSA and Scouts buildings on Charlotte Street.

Everyone is welcome to this community fun day which also marks the beginning of a big push for the Takapau community, to raise funds for a publicly accessible, lifesaving, community AED.

To this end, Medics on Scene will be at Matariki ki Takapau to demonstrate AED use and do some on-the-spot training.

An AED - automated external defibrillator - is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a medical device that can analyse the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

There will be a chance to light a candle to remember those passed, at Matariki ki Takapau.

The Takapau Community AED will cost $3100 and will be based outside at the front of Four Square Takapau, in a lockbox. The lockbox can be opened with a code available when a call to 111 is made.

Medics on Scene managing director Nathan Thompson says this is the way most AEDs are operated now, and it’s important that this piece of life-saving equipment is accessible to as many people as possible.

“More than 20 per cent of cardiac arrests happen in public areas and we want to make sure there’s an AED within reach. Early defibrillation makes a huge difference. A person who has a cardiac arrest needs immediate CPR together with rapid application of an AED. They will have the best chance of survival if bystanders are able to take immediate action, and that means using the AED.”

Medics on Scene also runs a charity - Medics on Scene Training Trust - providing free basic CPR and AED training as well as first aid workshops to Hawke’s Bay sports clubs, schools and community groups.

Nathan says: “We want to pass on our skills as well as get public access AEDs throughout Hawke’s Bay, including rural areas. With our health system under pressure we are reliant on the resources of our communities.”

Donations towards the Takapau Community AED will be accepted at Matariki ki Takapau, but that is just a start to what will be a months-long fundraising campaign, which will see Nathan and his team reaching out to businesses and individuals for support.

Matariki ki Takapau also offers a chance to light a candle for those who have passed, share in a BYO (no alcohol) picnic and hear performances of Six60′s Pepeha, Takapau E and Tika Tonu. There will be stalls, games, a tug-of war and Friar Tucks will be offering their Matariki Menu. Botanica Cafe will be selling Havana coffee and hot chocolates, teas and baking from the RSA.

Matariki ki Takapau: Friday July 14, 10am-2pm, RSA and Scouts premises, Charlotte St, Takapau, all welcome.

Matariki Whakanuia ki Tamatea: Friday August 11, 6pm-8pm, Russell Park, River Terrace, Waipukurau. Kai, entertainment, remembrance, Tīrama Matariki Light Trail. Free entry.







