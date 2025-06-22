Advertisement
Matariki fires on Hawke’s Bay beaches: Organiser estimates crowds of up to 15,000

Storytelling around the fire was a growing part of the event. Photo / Noel O'Riley

A row of fires as far as the eye could see lit up the Hawke’s Bay coast on Saturday for Matariki Mahuika, a tradition that began in 2023 after Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than 5000 people took part in celebrations near the National Aquarium on Marine Parade and many thousands more

