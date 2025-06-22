“People were moved by the opportunity to remember family members but were enjoying themselves too, laughing and crying.”

Storytelling around the fire was a growing part of the event.

A fire lit up on Marine Parade as part of Matariki beach fires across Hawke's Bay. Photo / Noel O'Riley

On Saturday, poetry and stories were shared over loudspeakers near the aquarium as well as by whānau around beach fires.

Fire artists Hawke’s Bay Fire and Flow entertained with poi and fire staff displays.

The busiest period on Marine Parade was between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, with multitudes of whānau with young children cosying up to small beach fires and enjoying a winter’s night.

Gordon said the free community event had been embraced by the public partly because it was a DIY event.

“Every year, more people are wanting to celebrate Matariki but people also enjoy doing their own thing too. People love Matariki Mahuika to bits and that atmosphere is palpable on the beaches with people sharing kai, helping each other light their fires and welcoming strangers in.

“Saturday was an absolute cracker of a night. The weather was perfect with a light offshore breeze.

“Standing on the Parade and looking at the twinkling fires dotted north and south as far as Te Awanga was magical. It was an incredibly joyous spectacle.”

Gordon said concerns about the impact on air quality continued to be proven to be unfounded.

On Sunday morning, 20 volunteers attended a beach clean-up led by Mana Ahuriri and Sustainable Hawke’s Bay.

Gordon said Matariki Mahuika, named for the Goddess of Fire, would always be held on the Saturday of the long Matariki weekend, which is Saturday July 11 next year.