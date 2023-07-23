Matariki event celebrates kaumātua

The luncheon was held at Mākirikiri Marae.

Mānawatia Matariki! Whakanui Kaumātua!

Te toto o te tangata he kai, he kai.

Te oranga o te tangata he whenua, he whenua.

Matariki ki te rangi, ko Rangitāne ki te whenua.

He mihi o te tau Māori e hou mai nei te oranga o ngā mea katoa.

Tīhei Mauri Ora!

The celebration of our kaumātua at the recent Matariki Kaumātua luncheon on Wednesday July 12 at Mākirikiri Marae was an acknowledgement of the significant role they play as grandparents, elders, aunties and uncles to our whānau and families.

About 70 local kaumātua, Māori and Pākehā, at a shared luncheon.

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne kaimahi (staff) welcomed approximately 70 local kaumātua, Māori and Pākehā, for a shared luncheon and an afternoon of entertainment. For this Matariki event, the kaumātua were the stars of the day. Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua also assisted with the serving of the three-course menu and musical entertainment. Kaumātua danced and sang along to the voice of local talent “Tina Turner”, aka Hana-Mae Pilkington.

This event is an example of the kaupapa of Whānau Ora, a holistic health approach to improve the wellbeing of whānau. Whanau Ora recognises that whānau wellbeing is central to good health outcomes. Whānau is a term that includes all stages of life, from the youngest pēpi (babies), tamariki (children), rangatahi (youth), pakeke (adults) and kaumātua (elders).

Te Kete Hauora Whānau Ora service employs a nurse and kaimahi whose role is to support whānau around their healthcare needs. Kaimahi also assist whānau to access integrated care and support and provide advocacy if required. Kaumātua/elders can refer themselves by coming in or ringing our office, or can be referred by GPs or other service providers.

The kaumātua luncheon provides an opportunity for us to host our kaumātua/elders, bringing them together and acknowledging them as valued members of our community. It’s a time of celebration and uplifting of spirits. It is significant as Rangitāne that we welcome in the Māori New Year with our kaumātua.

It is also an opportunity for our kaimahi to check in with kaumātua. To see them, to talk with them, to hear them. To provide assistance if required. The Matariki Kaumātua luncheon is one of two such events we host for our kaumātua. The annual Kaumātua Christmas Luncheon is a popular and special time for both kaumātua and kaimahi.

He oranga ngākau, he pikinga waiora - positive feelings in your heart will raise your sense of self-worth.

Please contact us for further information and a full list of health and social services.

Te Kete Hauora Office is based at 12 Gordon St, Dannevirke. The office hours are 8:30am - 4:30pm, Monday to Friday. Telephone: 06 374 6860; website: www.rangitane.co.nz.



