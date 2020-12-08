Mary Doyle Rose and Garden Show delights residents in Havelock North

Various roses and awards from the resident organised Mary Doyle 2020 Rose and Garden Show. Photo / Supplied

The inaugural Havelock North Mary Doyle Rose and Garden Show is being touted a "wonderful success", many of the village's residents, including the care residents, participating.

Judith Buckeridge, Judy Donovan, Paul and Vicki Taylor, Petra King, Lynda Bird and Dorothy Dallimore, a small group of residents, banded together to plan and hold the event.

Judith says gardening is popular amongst residents with about 10ha of garden at the village, so they wanted to hold an event where everyone could show off their hard gardening work.

She also wanted the care residents who don't grow their own gardens to be able to take part.

Staff and volunteers worked with the residents to pick flowers and were guided by the residents in creating displays, posies, sand saucers and buttonholes.

The residents gave input into design, flower and colour choice.

Judith says without a doubt, the highlight of the show was the magnificent work and display presented by the residents in the five hospitals Bramley, Goddard, Reeve, Ashcroft and Nimon.

Sponsorship and support came from Adashiko Collagen, Mitre 10 and Growcom Landscape Supplies, enabling the organisers to offer Riverstone Cafe vouchers for the first prize winners in each class with rosettes and award cards.

Hawke's Bay New Zealand national qualified rose judge Cheryl Lattey judged the rose section; Sue Linn, editor of the Go Gardening magazine, judged the cut flowers, flower arrangements, vegetables, sand saucers, posy bowls and buttonholes; and Mary Doyle general manager Kevin Bishop judged all the Champion of Champions and the Supreme Rose Exhibit of the Show.

The Mitre 10 Supreme Champion Rose of the Show, a hybrid tea rose Hamilton Gardens, was exhibited by Judith.

This large double has perfectly formed flowers of a cream soft apricot and peachy salmon on a vigorous free flowering plant, she says.

Judge Cheryl also awarded Judith all three placings in the largest class of 12 exhibits floribunda rose with Golden Wedding (first), Absolutely Fabulous (second) and My Mum (third).

Judy Donovan won the award for Best Bud and took out the award for Champion of Champions in the rose section for a quaint bud of the yellow rose Serendipity.

Petra King won all three classes she presented with her sweet peas, fully open rose bloom and wall flowers.

The delphinium class also proved popular with over 14 exhibitions. Judith won this award as well with a stem of deep sky-blue delphinium.

Resident gardener Sheen Camp said she loved seeing all the flowers from residents' gardens at the show.

The event was held over the last weekend of November and Judith hopes they can continue to hold the event.