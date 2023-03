A man in his 70s has died in hospital after a crash on Maraekakaho Rd on Friday. Photo / NZME

A man in his 70s has died in hospital after a crash on Maraekakaho Rd on Friday. Photo / NZME

A man has died in hospital after a crash in Hastings on Friday.

Police attended an incident in which a single vehicle is reported to have hit a fence on Maraekakaho Rd at 5.42am on Friday.

A man in his 70s was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that one person died in hospital after the crash.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” the statement said.

“The death will be referred to the coroner.”