Hawkes Bay Today

Manufacturers exclude Hastings from copper hot-water cylinder warranties

4 minutes to read
Hastings-based Peak Plumbing & Gas Ltd owner Grayson Allen said this Rheem cylinder is less than two years old but has already got pinhole corrosion. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Hot water cylinder manufacturers fed up with the mysteriously high rate of copper hot water cylinder failures in Hastings are no longer offering warranties.

Hastings District council, plumbers and manufacturers have still not found a

