Hawke's Bay's popular Mangatutu Hot Springs could be closed by DoC because of the unruly conduct of a few people. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Department of Conservation reports that there has been a spree of ongoing antisocial behaviour at Hawke's Bay's Mangatutu Hot Springs Campsite.

Located within the Kaweka Forest Park, Mangatutu Hot Springs Campsite is a popular facility in Hawke's Bay, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

A DoC spokesperson said it is one of the few places left where day visitors and campers can enjoy thermal pools for free.

Hawke's Bay District DoC manager, Tryphena Cracknell, explained recent behaviour by some visitors has put the site at risk of being closed.

The closure would include access to nearby huts that are also reached via the road, including Middle Hill Hut, Makino Hut, Te Puia Lodge, and Mangatainoka Hot Pools, which are popular destinations.

"DoC has a volunteer camp warden at the main campsite who carries out compliance checks, but there's been a recent surge in antisocial activity making it difficult to cope," Cracknell said.

These antisocial activities and behaviours include people hunting without permits, defacing signage, lighting fires, damaging trees, and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Cracknell said this impacts the local environment and visitor safety.

The site's popularity is driven by many activities – from soaking in the hot pools to camping, fishing in the Mohaka River, hunting, and walking tracks.

Another concern for the DoC team is motorised vessels illegally accessing the Kaweka Forest Park and neighbouring private land and disturbing native wildlife, such as the rare and protected whio or blue duck.

As the issues keep adding up, it puts pressure on the warden and other staff, to the point where we simply can't manage it anymore, the manager said.

"It would be a real shame if we had to close such a great site because of the unruly conduct of a few people," she said.



Hawke's Bay DoC is directly appealing to the public, saying, "Please don't make us close the campsite."

If you notice any bad behaviour, call 0800 DOC HOT or inform the police.